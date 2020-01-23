Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 480 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,006,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,800,000 after buying an additional 58,629 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Carter’s by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,907,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,032,000 after buying an additional 414,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 524.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after buying an additional 92,232 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

CRI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.51. The stock had a trading volume of 403,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.76. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $111.97.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $943.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.09 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRI. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $315,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $2,168,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,498 shares of company stock worth $9,564,887 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.