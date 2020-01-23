Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,125 Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 78.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter worth $51,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 103.2% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

Get Stericycle alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRCL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

SRCL stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.21. The stock had a trading volume of 885,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,147. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Stericycle Inc has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $66.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.00.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $833.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.21 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $332,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,943 shares in the company, valued at $884,358.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.