Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies makes up approximately 1.1% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voit & Company LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Allisha Elliott sold 23,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,229,591.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 68,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $3,676,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,484 shares of company stock worth $5,662,498. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ST traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $51.90. 468,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,443. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cross Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.61.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

