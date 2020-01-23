Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 307,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,689,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,070,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

