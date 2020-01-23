Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $989,000 Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 12,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,507 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,188,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,273,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,229,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,786,000 after purchasing an additional 585,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.07.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,107,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,486. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.