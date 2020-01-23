Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $692,190.18. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,613.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $135,860.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.24.

JWN traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $39.88. 1,442,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,291. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.57.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

