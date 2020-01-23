Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Computer Programs & Systems were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 21,576 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 174,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after purchasing an additional 103,749 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $71,689.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Computer Programs & Systems stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.97. The company had a trading volume of 40,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,243. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPSI. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

