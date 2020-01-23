Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Trading 5.5% Higher

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.50, 265,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 115% from the average session volume of 123,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Capital Product Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $245.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 73.89%. The company had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 410.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 494.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares during the period. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

