Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on February 11th

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years. Capital Product Partners has a payout ratio of 57.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital Product Partners to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

CPLP traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.34. 3,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $17.36.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.22 million. Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 73.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

