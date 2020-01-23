Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Lowered to $145.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $153.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.14.

Shares of COF traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $106.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $76.82 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.75 and a 200-day moving average of $94.33.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $209,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $7,863,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 281,026 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,260. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

