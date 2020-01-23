Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.48

Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.48 and traded as high as $14.74. Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 4,665 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $194.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 15.32%.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. 39.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 30.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 87,925 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 377,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 20,264 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 31.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

