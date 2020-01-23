Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd (CVE:CYF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 8000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02.

Get Canyon Creek Food alerts:

Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.94 million during the quarter.

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada. It offers fresh soups, stews and chilies, sauces, mashed potatoes, and gravies, as well as other prepared food products. The company offers its products to grocery retailers and a range of food service establishments, such as restaurants and institutions.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Canyon Creek Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canyon Creek Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.