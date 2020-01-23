CanYaCoin (CAN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.00

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One CanYaCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Lykke Exchange, Cryptopia and Kucoin. During the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. CanYaCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and $8.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00037429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $469.46 or 0.05452867 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026729 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033528 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00127706 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001292 BTC.

CanYaCoin is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,223,036 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin . CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io

CanYaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, IDAX, Bancor Network, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

