Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bonhill Group (LON:BONH)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 71 ($0.93) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

LON BONH opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.44) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Bonhill Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.75 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 94 ($1.24).

In other news, insider Simon Stilwell acquired 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £26,800 ($35,253.88).

About Bonhill Group

Bonhill Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and events company in the United Kingdom. The company's services include running digital advertising campaigns through its digital media platforms, demand generation solutions that generate qualified sales leads, bespoke content marketing programs, and intelligence-driven research reports.

