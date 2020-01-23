Canaccord Genuity Raises Strix Group (LON:KETL) Price Target to GBX 230

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KETL. Shore Capital increased their price objective on Strix Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Strix Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON KETL traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 194 ($2.55). 1,305,875 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $357.20 million and a PE ratio of 17.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 188.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 173.92. Strix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140.60 ($1.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.63).

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

