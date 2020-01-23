Canaan (NYSE:CAN) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Canaan Inc. (NYSE:CAN)’s stock price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.24, 808,456 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 326% from the average session volume of 189,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Canaan Company Profile (NYSE:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

