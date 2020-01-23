Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 31,906 Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000. Stifel Financial accounts for approximately 0.6% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 88,974 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 627,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,007,000 after purchasing an additional 68,507 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $116,662.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,160 shares in the company, valued at $10,960,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Allen Brautigam sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $59,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,726.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,064 shares of company stock worth $2,755,557. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

SF stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,498. Stifel Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $46.36 and a 1-year high of $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.53 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.