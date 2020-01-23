Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 19,745 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 135.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,745 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.10% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,842,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at $8,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $28.80. 49,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.96.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.41 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HEES shares. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. H&E Equipment Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 21,273 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $785,186.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,030.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

