Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,332 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $141.51. 2,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,754. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMC. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.76.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

