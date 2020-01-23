Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the period. Dorian LPG comprises 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after buying an additional 193,684 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 6,595.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 649,041 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 640,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 482,560 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 588,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 575,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 37,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,559. The firm has a market cap of $775.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.27. Dorian LPG Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $91.63 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.52%.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,193.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPG. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DNB Markets raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.30 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

