Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 270.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,969 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PMT. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.06.

NYSE PMT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.15. 10,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,014. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $130.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.47%.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

