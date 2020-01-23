Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000. Stryker makes up 0.8% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $582,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,838.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,481. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.16.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.86. 17,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,988. The firm has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.79 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.26.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

