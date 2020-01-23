Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 197.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,238 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in P H Glatfelter were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 4,867.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLT stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $17.08. 327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,463. The firm has a market cap of $754.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.75. P H Glatfelter Co has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.66 million. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. P H Glatfelter’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 247.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLT. Cfra upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

