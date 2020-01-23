Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 102,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.63 million, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.79. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.88 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 111.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 61.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 88,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 64.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 198,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 115.4% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

