Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Trading Down 2%

Cake Box Holdings plc (LON:CBOX)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.24), 21,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.50 ($2.28).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Cake Box alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 169.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 167.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Cake Box (LON:CBOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 3.67 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Cake Box news, insider Pardip Kumar Dass purchased 150,000 shares of Cake Box stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £225,000 ($295,974.74).

About Cake Box (LON:CBOX)

Cake Box Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of confectionery and property holding activities in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Cake Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cake Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.