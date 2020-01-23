Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 1,103 Shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,816 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 109.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 13.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 19,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,475,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

