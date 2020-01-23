Cadinha & Co. LLC Purchases 8,464 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,170,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,042,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,416,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,988,000 after acquiring an additional 425,225 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,832,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,521,000 after acquiring an additional 393,356 shares during the period. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $62.55. 193,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,932. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $62.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 target price on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.58.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

