Cadinha & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,187,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 141.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 253,352 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 21.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CPF traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.77. 7,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Dean sold 6,700 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $200,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,770.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arnold D. Martines sold 1,730 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $50,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $52,907.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,730 shares of company stock worth $640,866. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

