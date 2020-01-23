Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $566,000 Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.81. 3,622,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,071,697. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

