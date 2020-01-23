Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,709,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,744,000 after buying an additional 649,502 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 845,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,454,000 after buying an additional 588,243 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,116,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,324,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,002,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,739,000 after buying an additional 370,601 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UTX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,662,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,863. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.97. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $113.77 and a twelve month high of $155.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $956,294.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423,912.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,569 shares of company stock worth $11,818,894. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

