Cadinha & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for about 1.4% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 852.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,997,000 after purchasing an additional 935,275 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 486,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,547,000 after purchasing an additional 307,149 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in General Dynamics by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 869,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,182,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 499,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,314,000 after purchasing an additional 165,335 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,084,000 after purchasing an additional 152,641 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.65. 77,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.54.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.99.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

