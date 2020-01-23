Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.51

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 12039952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

COG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Williams Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Securities lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.73 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 34.86%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $765,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 37,033.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,487 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $99,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,868 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 15.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,813,987 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $87,569,000 after purchasing an additional 507,531 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,035,927 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,341,000 after purchasing an additional 68,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 701.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,710,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,410 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

