Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is the leading supplier of CMP slurries for polishing various materials used in semiconductor manufacturing processes. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of the most advanced semiconductor devices, enabling the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. Cabot Microelectronics has demonstrated consistent, steady growth and is the leader in the CMP Industry, as well as part of the dynamic, high-growth Consumer Electronics Industry, enabling the manufacture of leading edge devices in on of the most innovative industries in the world. “

CCMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Seaport Global Securities cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $157.72. The company had a trading volume of 181,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,971. Cabot Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $93.66 and a 52 week high of $160.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.65.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $278.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $1,356,353.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $958,713.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 829,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,102,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 727,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,782,000 after acquiring an additional 55,013 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 151.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,539,000 after acquiring an additional 287,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 244,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

