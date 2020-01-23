Bytom Market Cap Reaches $89.46 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Bytom has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0892 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular exchanges including Neraex, CoinEx, OTCBTC and Cryptopia. Bytom has a total market cap of $89.46 million and approximately $18.72 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00644464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008175 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00032799 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Huobi, OKEx, EXX, CoinEx, RightBTC, OTCBTC, FCoin, Bibox, HitBTC, Kucoin, Cryptopia, BitMart, CoinTiger, Gate.io, BigONE, LBank, Neraex and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

