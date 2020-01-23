Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,074.40

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,074.40 and traded as low as $2,070.00. Bunzl shares last traded at $2,075.00, with a volume of 271,672 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bunzl from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,410 ($31.70) to GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,170 ($28.55).

Get Bunzl alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,081.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,073.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.