Buckingham Research Lowers Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $84.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target dropped by Buckingham Research from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

NYSE ALK traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.70. 481,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,475. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. Also, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 3,830 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $271,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,780 shares of company stock worth $478,761. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

