Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

BMTC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

BMTC traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.91. 63,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.77. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.97 million. Analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 67.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 53.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 63.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

