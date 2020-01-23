BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

DOOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered BRP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.69.

Shares of DOOO opened at $49.24 on Monday. BRP has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.98.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. BRP had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. BRP’s payout ratio is 13.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BRP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 971,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,812,000 after buying an additional 34,678 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BRP by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after buying an additional 182,448 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BRP by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 274,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 84,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

