Brown University Invests $7.41 Million in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Brown University bought a new position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,000. Docusign comprises about 4.0% of Brown University’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brown University owned 0.06% of Docusign at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Docusign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Docusign by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Docusign by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after buying an additional 167,837 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Docusign by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Docusign by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,654,000 after buying an additional 2,537,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. ValuEngine lowered shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Docusign to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Docusign stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,938. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $150,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 479,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,022,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $54,017,863.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,585,805 shares of company stock valued at $119,025,392 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

