Brookmont Capital Management Sells 991 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brookmont Capital Management lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 191.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3,357.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.91. 4,843,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,721,750. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.61 and its 200 day moving average is $111.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

