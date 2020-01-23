Brookmont Capital Management Sells 2,175 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Brookmont Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at $16,280,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,172,000 after purchasing an additional 203,903 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 25.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,622,000 after purchasing an additional 153,885 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 2,152.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 24.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 445,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,758,000 after purchasing an additional 87,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

SON stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.01. The company had a trading volume of 335,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.37. Sonoco Products Co has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $66.57.

SON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

