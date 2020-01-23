Brookmont Capital Management Increases Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.61. 7,735,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,108,615. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.12. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $96.62.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

