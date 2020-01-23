Brookmont Capital Management Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brookmont Capital Management cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.3% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in United Parcel Service by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. GMP Securities raised United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.26. 2,423,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,583. The company has a market cap of $101.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.64 and its 200-day moving average is $116.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

