Brookmont Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Brookmont Capital Management decreased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,147,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,214,000 after buying an additional 350,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,816,000 after buying an additional 233,424 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 32.1% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,296,000 after buying an additional 1,046,666 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,476,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,471,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,834,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,135,000 after buying an additional 309,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $117.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,459. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $122.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.