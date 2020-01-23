Brokers Issue Forecasts for Trip.com Group Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trip.com Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $34.45 on Thursday. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

