Brokerages Set Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) PT at $41.85

Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDP. ValuEngine raised Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Meredith from $66.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:MDP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 929,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 1.10. Meredith has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $60.95.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.43 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 1.14%. Meredith’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meredith will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Meredith during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Meredith during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Meredith during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Meredith by 82.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Meredith during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

