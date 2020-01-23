Brokerages Expect ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) to Announce $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) will report $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. ICU Medical posted earnings of $2.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $7.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $7.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICU Medical.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.29, for a total transaction of $3,685,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 368,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,977,946.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $1,658,627.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,966.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,478,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $876,365,000 after buying an additional 640,425 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,745,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 450,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,820,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,876,000 after acquiring an additional 93,904 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,555,000 after purchasing an additional 72,346 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICU Medical stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,501. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 0.90. ICU Medical has a one year low of $148.89 and a one year high of $259.72.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.