Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Announce $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report earnings per share of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.54.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 4,311 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $853,103.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,796.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total value of $4,378,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,057.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,796 shares of company stock worth $47,340,894 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,136,626 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,434,000 after buying an additional 82,061 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 66,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $235.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,940. The company has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

