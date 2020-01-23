Brokerages Anticipate On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.06 Million

Analysts forecast that On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) will report $114.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for On Deck Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.36 million and the lowest is $111.63 million. On Deck Capital posted sales of $109.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that On Deck Capital will report full year sales of $445.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $448.33 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $479.26 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $492.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for On Deck Capital.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $112.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ONDK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $5.00 target price on shares of On Deck Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. On Deck Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONDK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in On Deck Capital by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 735,240 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in On Deck Capital by 3,613.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,525,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,148 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in On Deck Capital by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,251,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 852,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in On Deck Capital by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 100,393 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in On Deck Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONDK stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.13. 552,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,768. On Deck Capital has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 16.50 and a current ratio of 16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.88.

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

