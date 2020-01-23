Brokerages Anticipate Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) to post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.32 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 4.54%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

KTOS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.91. 814,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,385. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.84.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 293,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $5,722,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 9,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $190,891.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,535 shares of company stock worth $8,181,544 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

